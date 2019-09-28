Thirst turns to anger as Australia's mighty river runs dry

Reduced to a string of stagnant mustard-coloured pools, fouled in places with pesticide runoff and stinking with the rotting carcasses of cattle and fish, the Darling River is running dry.
And in the Anglican church at Menindee, there are prayers. "The river should be flowing," said Reverend Helen Ferguson.
"When that river flows, the people are just abuzz and the whole town just comes to life. But that hasn't happened for some time now and my prayer is that people don't get worn down through that."
